Rampant corruption during Cong-led govts, party lacked vision: Ramdas Athawale in RS

New Delhi: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday alleged rampant corruption under the previous Congress-led governments and claimed that the party "lacked vision" needed to take the country to new heights.

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) president made the remarks while participating in the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha.

"One needs vision to take the nation to new heights. The Congress party lacked vision. It only kept indulging in corruption all the time. It gave the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' (eradicate poverty) but removed the poor instead. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lifted 25 crore people out of poverty," Athawale, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, said.

Besides him, members including Jaya Bachchan (Samajwadi Party), Mahua Maji (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), and BJP's Rajib Bhattacharjee, Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba and Phangnon Konyak also spoke during the debate, among others.