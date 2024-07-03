Rampant corruption in Himachal, govt to set 'record for scams': LoP Jai Ram Thakur

Dharamshala, Jul 3 (PTI) Alleging "rampant corruption" in the Himachal Pradesh government, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur claimed on Wednesday that the Congress dispensation will set a record for scams.

In a press conference in Dehra, Thakur alleged that reports have appeared in a section of the press that all rules have been ignored in the Rs 7 crore tender of the Marketing Board, despite the concerned officers recommending calling of tenders again.

"The tender was awarded in the absence of key officers and the Managing Director", he alleged.

"Corruption is rampant in the state government led by the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and it appears that the government, which has not done any developmental work, is going to set a record of scams", he said.

Thakur alleged that another scam of the sale of land worth Rs 2 lakh to Himachal Roads Transport Corporation (HRTC) for Rs 2 crore has also surfaced and alleged that the chief minister was victimising the BJP leaders and their relatives.

Thakur, who was campaigning for Hoshiyar Singh, a BJP candidate from the Dehra assembly seat, while addressing a series of meetings, said that during the BJP rule, developmental works worth Rs 600 crore were done in the Dehra assembly segment.

Chief Minister's wife, Kamlesh Thakur, is the Congress candidate from the Dehra assembly seat.

The by-elections for the three assembly seats of Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh will be held on July 10. These seats fell vacant after three independent legislators who voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls held in February resigned from the Vidhan Sabha and joined the BJP.