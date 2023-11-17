Rampant corruption in Rajasthan, Cong treats state as ATM for party leaders from Delhi: Amit Shah

Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday attacked the Congress, accusing it of corruption and saying it considered Rajasthan its ATM where party leaders from Delhi swiped a card to withdraw money.

Addressing a public meeting at Vijay Nagar of Ajmer in the poll-bound state, he said the Congress crossed all limits of appeasement politics for keeping its vote bank.

The state ranks number one in terms of corruption, appeasement, rape and other crimes against women, cybercrime and inflation index, he said, adding electricity rates and petrol and diesel prices are also high in Rajasthan.

"The Gehlot government ran an ATM to swipe a card and withdraw money. The Congress party turned Rajasthan into an ATM where its leaders from Delhi swiped the card to withdraw money. Such a government should be ousted," Shah said.

Attacking the Congress government further, he said, "The Gehlot government has crossed all limits in Rajasthan for vote bank politics. Kanhaiya Lal was murdered in broad daylight in Udaipur, but not a single word came out of their mouth. They have made Rajasthan a state of riots," Shah said.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was hacked to death at his shop in the busy Hathipole area od Udaipur by two cleaver wielding men for allegedly supporting a social media post against Islam, an incident that sent shockwaves across the country.

The state goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be announced on December 3.

If the Congress comes back to power, Shah said, organisations liked the banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) will get a free hand and Rajasthan will never be safe.

"When you cast your votes in the upcoming elections, do not think that you are just going to make someone an MLA. Rather, your single vote is to form a double engine government under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji." He also alleged rampant corruption in Rajasthan under the Gehlot government. "In Rajasthan, Gehlot has done more corruption in five years than any government since Independence would have done." There was a Rs 66,000-crore mining scam, a scam of Rs 1,000 crore in giving out leases, and also there was a Rs 1000-crore ration scam among others.

He also attacked former Congress president Sonia Gandhi saying she wants to "launch" her son Rahul Gandhi while Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wants to launch his son Vaibhav Gehlot. "But the launches have failed." Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, he said it worked to protect the nation, revoked article 370 and banned the PFI.

He said the PFI members could not come out anywhere in the country but in Rajasthan's Kota, they took out a rally. PTI AG SDA TIR TIR