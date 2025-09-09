Ramping up efforts to combat air pollution through tech-based initiatives: Delhi Minister Sirsa

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Delhi government is ramping up efforts to combat air pollution this winter through technology-based and community-driven initiatives, city Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Tuesday.

He made the comment after chairing a meeting with 30 agencies to review the progress and finalise the "Winter 2025 Air Pollution Control Action Plan".

The meeting saw discussions on 17 key action points, including controlling dust pollution from roads and open areas, deploying mist sprayers and water sprinklers, installing 174 anti-smog guns on high-rise buildings and improving enforcement mechanisms.

Officials also reviewed steps taken so far, such as the installation of 219 mist spraying systems at 13 pollution hotspots and issuance of 5.95 lakh pollution-related challans for violations, the highest in the past five years, a statement said.

Vehicular enforcement has also been addressed, with over 10.86 lakh non-destined goods vehicles checked, 64,214 turned back, and more than 9.48 lakh challans issued for unauthorised parking.

Around 1.28 lakh vehicles were impounded or towed, while 1.98 lakh challans were issued for violations of restriction timings.

Additional measures included increasing electric heater deployment in residential welfare associations, shifting 1,925 industries to cleaner fuels with 50 more on the way and ensuring uninterrupted power supply to reduce the use of backup generators.

The statement also highlighted that no landfill fires have been reported this year so far.

Sirsa directed officials to strengthen green war rooms, complaint registration systems and redressal mechanisms for faster response times.

He also emphasised accelerating road repairs, enforcing construction dust control measures, ensuring proper coverage of construction waste during transit and expanding roadside greening initiatives.

"Our administration is committed to tackling air pollution around the clock and throughout the year. Every stakeholder is working together to ensure cleaner air for all," the minister said.

He announced plans to visit landfill sites in the coming weeks to assess progress on bio-mining and waste management while reiterating that public participation is essential to achieving the government's pollution control goals.

Agencies were instructed to complete all installations and meet targets before the October deadline, the statement added.