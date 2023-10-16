Rampur court issues non-bailable warrant against Jaya Prada

Rampur (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) An MP-MLA court here on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant against former MP and BJP leader Jaya Prada in a case related to the violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisment

Judge Shobit Bansal issued the warrant and fixed October 21 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The case against Jaya Prada was registered at the Swar police station in 2019.

The court had asked her to be personally present for the hearing but as she did not appear, it issued the non-bailable warrant, prosecution officer Amarnath Tiwari said.

Jaya Prada, a former Samajwadi Party MP, joined the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She contested against the SP's Mohd Azam Khan and lost. PTI COR ABN IJT