Rampur CRPF camp terror attack case: SC agrees to hear UP's plea against HC order

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the Uttar Pradesh government's plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order which set aside the death penalty awarded to four accused and life imprisonment to another in the 2007 Rampur CRPF camp terror attack case.

Eight CRPF personnel had died and five were injured in the attack on the their camp at Rampur on the night of December 31, 2007.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to the accused persons on the plea filed by the state and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.

Advocate M S Khan appeared for the five accused.

The state has challenged the high court's October 29 last year verdict.

The high court had set aside a trial court order that awarded capital punishment to four persons and life imprisonment to another in the case.

It had acquitted Mohd Sharif, Sabauddin, Imran Shahjad, Mohd Farooq and Jang Bahadur Khan on murder and other serious charges, saying the prosecution "miserably failed to prove the case against the accused for the principal offence beyond reasonable doubt".

The high court, however, found the five, including Jang Bahadur Khan who was sentenced to life imprisonment, guilty under Section 25 (1-A) of the Arms Act and sentenced them to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.