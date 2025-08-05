Rampur Tiraha case: Uttarakhand HC seeks UP govt's response in 2 weeks

Nainital, Aug 4 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court, while hearing a petition related to the Rampur Tiraha firing incident of 1994, has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file its response within two weeks.

During the hearing, the court asked the state government about the status and jurisdiction of the six cases registered in connection with the incident that occurred during the Uttarakhand statehood agitation.

The petitioner informed the court that there has been no progress in these cases since they were registered. Despite the passage of 30 years, there is no clarity on their current status.

It was stated in the petition that the District Judge had transferred these six cases to the Muzaffarnagar court for hearing, based on a letter from the Registrar General of the High Court.

However, no hearings have taken place so far. The petition, therefore, seeks directions for early hearing in these cases, it said.

The matter was heard by a single bench of Justice Pankaj Purohit.

Seven Uttarakhand statehood activists were killed, and women activists were allegedly raped and molested following the firing incident at Rampur Tiraha in Muzaffarnagar on October 2, 1994.

The activists were on their way to Delhi from Rishikesh to raise their demand for a separate state of Uttarakhand.

The main accused in the case include Anant Kumar Singh, the then District Magistrate of Muzaffarnagar, along with seven other officials. The CBI had transferred the cases against them to the Muzaffarnagar court, where they remain pending.

Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000. PTI COR ALM RHL