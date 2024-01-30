Rampur Tiraha firing: Court asks cops to provide security to women witnesses

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) A special court here on Tuesday directed the Uttarakhand Police to provide security to two women witnesses during their appearance in the court in connection with the police firing on Uttarakhand statehood activists in Rampur in 1994.

Special CBI court judge Shakti Singh fixed February 9 for recording the statement of remaining witnesses in the case.

The judge directed the senior superintendent of police of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand to provide security to the two women witnesses.

According to government counsel Pervinder Kumar, 22 former policemen are facing trial for allegedly raping women and looting valuables during the incident at Rampur Tiraha on October 2, 1994.

At least seven Uttarakhand statehood activists were killed in the police firing.

The activists were on their way to Delhi from Rishikesh to raise their demand for a separate state of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000. PTI COR NAV SMN SMN