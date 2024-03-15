Rampur Tiraha firing: Two ex-constables held guilty of rape

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) A CBI court here on Friday held two former constables of Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) guilty in a rape case connected with the Rampur Tiraha firing incident of 1994, a public prosecutor said.

Advertisment

The court has reserved its order till March 18 on the quantum of sentence, he said.

Special CBI Judge Shakti Singh convicted the two former PAC constables Milap Singh and Virendra Pratap under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376 D (gang rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 394 (causing hurt in committing robbery), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), CBI prosecutor Dhara Singh said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced 15 witnesses, including a 75-year-old victim woman and former UP home secretary Deepti Vilas who had sanctioned permission to prosecute the accused.

Advertisment

Seven Uttarakhand statehood activists were killed and women activists were raped during police firing at Rampur Tiraha in Muzaffarnagar on October 2,1994.

The activists were on their way to Delhi from Rishikesh demanding a separate Uttarakhand state.When the agitators reached Rampur Tiraha in Muzaffarnagar district at night, the police tried to stop them and opened fire when the protestors did not agree. Seven activists were killed and women workers were raped.

In this connection, a case of gang rape along with other sections was registered against more than two dozen policemen.

Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000. PTI COR SAB RPA