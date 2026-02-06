Ramsar-tagged Chhari-Dhandh wetland in Gujarat draws visitors from 52 countries

Ahmedabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Gujarat’s Chhari-Dhandh wetland, recently designated as a Ramsar Site, has emerged as a global ecological hotspot with over 80 per cent of its visitors being tourists from more than 52 countries, officials said on Friday.

State Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia on Friday presented to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar the certificate of global Ramsar Site status designated to Chhari-Dandi on January 31.

Patel congratulated the minister and the forest department team on the achievement, an official release stated.

The wetland in Kutch district was declared Gujarat's first conservation reserve in 2008, when Narendra Modi was serving as the chief minister of the state, under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Since then, it has emerged as a preferred destination for bird lovers, researchers, and ornithologists from across the world, as more than 80 per cent of visitors to the reserve are foreign tourists, mostly from the Nordic countries, the United States and the United Kingdom, the release said.

Visitors from more than 52 countries have so far come to catch a glimpse of this unique wetland, it said.

"Ramsar recognition has further reinforced Chhari-Dhandh's standing on the global conservation map, highlighting India's commitment to protecting ecologically sensitive wetlands through science-based governance and international cooperation," the release said.

Ecologists regard Chhari-Dhandh — spread over 22,700 hectares and encompassing 12 villages — as one of Asia's most important wetlands for migratory avifauna, supporting large congregations of waterfowl.

Ornithological surveys have documented more than 50,000 waterbirds in the Banni wetlands, including reports of more than 40,000 cranes at a single site.

Around 283 bird species have been recorded in and around Chhari-Dhandh, including 11 globally threatened species and nine near-threatened species, underlining its high conservation value, the release said.

Chhari-Dhandh records the highest bird diversity in Kutch, with 187 bird species, accounting for more than 35 per cent of the state's avifaunal diversity.

In April 2025 alone, an estimated 500-600 Grey Hypocolius were sighted in the reserve, it said.