Ramzan fasts to begin in India from Thursday

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Ramzan fasts will begin on Thursday in India as the crescent moon marking the start of the fasting month was sighted in various parts of the country on Wednesday.

After the sighting of the moon, the holy month begins and for the next 30 days, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.

Shahi Imam of Chandni Chowk's Fatehpuri mosque Maulana Mufti Mukarram Ahmed announced that the crescent moon was sighted and the month of fasting will start from February 19.

Naib Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Shaban Bukhari also declared that the moon was sighted.

During this month, a special prayer called Taraweeh are offered in mosques in the evening. In this prayer, the entire Quran is recited and it continues till the sighting of the Eid moon.

Mufti Mukarram has appealed to the Muslim community to "pray as much as possible for the well-being of the 140 crore people of the country".