Rana couple meets Fadnavis

Mumbai, June 26 (PTI) Independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife, former MP Navneet Rana met Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence here on Wednesday.

Navneet Rana, who contested as a BJP candidate but lost to Congress' Balwant Wankhede in Amravati Lok Sabha constituency this time, said they discussed the party's "strategic approach" ahead of the assembly elections due in October.

"I will steadfastly uphold my loyalty as a party worker," said Navneet, who had won the previous Lok Sabha election from Amravati in eastern Maharashtra as an independent.

Her candidature in 2024 had reportedly faced opposition from a faction in the local BJP unit.

Ravi Rana supports the ruling BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena coalition in Maharashtra. PTI ND KRK