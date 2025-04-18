Rana Pratap, Shivaji Maharaj are real national heroes, not Aurangzeb: Rajnath

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maha), Apr 18 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are national heroes and not Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Speaking at a function after unveiling a life-size statue of the Mewar ruler at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, Singh said Maharana Pratap was an epitome of courage and patriotism.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj drew inspiration from Maharana Pratap, especially for guerilla warfare tactics," Singh said.

Post-Independence historians with Left leanings did not give due credit to both Rana Pratap and Shivaji Maharaj but eulogised Aurangzeb, the senior BJP leader claimed.

"Those who feel that Aurangzeb was a hero should have read Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who wrote that the Mughal emperor was a cruel, fundamentalist ruler," he said.

Maharana Pratap sacrificed his life to uphold his self-respect and challenged the dominance of Mughal Emperor Akbar, Singh further said.

Apart from his exemplary bravery, Maharana Pratap united all sections of society, he said, adding, "Adivasis (tribals) and Muslims were part of his army. Hakim Khan Suri sacrificed his life in the battle of Haldighati, fighting against the Mughals. A Muslim youth was Shivaji Maharaj's bodyguard." Those who eulogize Aurangzeb insult the Muslims, the minister said. PTI MR KRK