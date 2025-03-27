Rana Sanga row: 'Unidentified mob' booked over attack on SP MLA's Agra house; party warns of protest

Agra (UP), Mar 27 (PTI) The Agra Police lodged an FIR against an "identified mob" on Thursday, a day after Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman's residence here was allegedly attacked by Karni Sena members over his remarks on Rajput ruler Rana Sanga.

The FIR was lodged at the Hariparwat police station against an "uncontrolled crowd of hundreds, names unknown," under the charges of rioting, attempt to murder, house trespass and robbery on a complaint from the politician's son, Ranjeet Suman.

SP leader Ramgopal Yadav, who visited the Rajya Sabha MP at his residence, alleged that the attack was pre-planned and authorities were aware of it, yet they did take any preemptive action.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at an event nearby, but the administration failed to act in the matter, he said.

"The attackers came with bulldozers, sticks, batons and swords, yet they were not stopped. What conclusion should we draw from this? The attackers had the full support of the government," Ramgopal Yadav alleged.

He said after Eid, his party will launch a protest against the attack, which he described as a "direct assault" on the "Pichchde, Dalit and Alpsankhyak".

SP MP Dimple Yadav said the attackers must be punished.

"As regards the Dalit MP, who was attacked by the Karni Sena, it is the responsibility of the state government to put them in jail," she said.

SP leader Shivpal Yadav, who also visited Suman's residence, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of orchestrating violence through administration-backed hooliganism, asserting that his party will not bow down to it.

Talking to reporters, Shivpal Yadav said, "The hooliganism carried out at the behest of the administration will not be tolerated. We will fight against it and not remain silent." He accused the BJP of engaging in appeasement politics and attempting to disrupt social harmony.

"The BJP has done nothing for people. Instead, it is creating divisions in the society. It is against Dalits, against backward communities, against fair decisions and against minorities," he alleged.

He vowed that the SP will strongly resist the BJP's alleged divisive tactics and continue to fight for justice.

Scores of activists of the Karni Sena, a caste-based group advocating Rajput pride, vandalised Suman's house located near the Hari Parvat chauraha here around 1 pm on Wednesday. Multiple cars parked outside the house were damaged, chairs broken and the house's glass windows shattered.

Videos showed a handful of police personnel confronting the mob as it went on a rampage in the posh neighbourhood. A police personnel even got injured while trying to control the mob.

The incident took place on a day when Adityanath was in the city for a public event.

A video of the Rajya Sabha MP had surfaced recently, in which he is purportedly heard saying Rana Sanga was a "traitor" who brought Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. Rana Sanga or Sangram Singh I was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528.

Karni Sena chief Suraj Pal Singh Amu said the remarks insulted a hero who defeated the Mughals and demanded that Suman and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tender an apology for the same.

"Karni Sena workers should not take law in their own hands, they should keep their protests democratic and extend support to police and the administration. As for the damage at the Rajya Sabha MP's house, we will provide him with new chairs and get the windshields of the damaged cars replaced," he said in a video shared on social media. PTI COR CDN ABN RC