Rana Sanga's bravery will continue to motivate Indians: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Apr 12 (PTI) Rana Sanga's bravery will continue to motivate Indians for centuries to come to protect their self-respect, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday, remembering the Rajput ruler on his birth anniversary.

"On the birth anniversary of the mighty Rana Sanga Ji, who was dedicated to the protection of religion, many salutes to him!" Adityanath posted on X in Hindi.

"His story of glory, a symbol of patriotism and sacrifice, is a golden chapter in history. His bravery will continue to irrigate the land of India with self-respect for centuries," Adityanath added.

Notably, several Kshatriya groups are assembling in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, with a mega show of strength in Agra on Saturday to mark Rana Sanga's birth anniversary.

Earlier on April 8, around three dozen Kshatriya groups gathered in Lucknow and protested against Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman over his statement referring to Rajput king Rana Sanga as a "traitor".

The groups, including the Karni Sena and the Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha, gathered at the 1090 crossing and demanded an apology from Suman.

Following Suman's row-stoking remarks in Parliament, scores of activists of the Karni Sena, a caste-based group advocating Rajput pride, on March 27 vandalised Suman's house located near the Hari Parvat Chauraha in Agra.

Multiple cars parked outside the building were damaged, chairs broken and the house's glass windows shattered.

The Agra Police later lodged an FIR against unidentified people, even though Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav questioned the law and order situation in the state and said CM Adityanath would be responsible if anything happens to the Rajya Sabha MP.

Yadav also alleged that the chief minister was promoting a "hidden underground force" which is humiliating people and targeting opposition voices. PTI KIS TIR TIR