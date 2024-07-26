In her maiden speech in Lok Sabha Kangana Ranaut congratulates PM Modi on poll victory

New Delhi: The nation was anxious over the state of the economy 10 years ago but is now aiming towards becoming the third largest economy in the world, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut said on Friday while commending Prime Minister Narendra on his electoral victory.

In her first major speech in the Lok Sabha, the BJP's first-time MP from Mandi also spoke of the challenges in her home state Himachal Pradesh.

"I am a new member of this Parliament, but I am well aware of the importance of the recent elections where Modi ji broke records by winning three consecutive terms," Ranaut said during a discussion on the budget in the Lok Sabha.

"We all know the state of our economy 10 years ago. The entire nation was anxious. However, we have moved up from the 11th to the fifth position and are now aiming for the third, which will help us achieve the goal of a developed India." Ranaut, who spoke in Zero Hour in the House on Thursday, expressed concern over the flood crisis in Himachal Pradesh.

"Last year, we faced a major flood and it is disheartening that Himachal Pradesh has not recovered from it. The situation persists due to the negligence of the Congress government there," Ranaut said.

The "Queen" actor said the amount of work done in the last 10 years is more than what was done in the six decades before that.

"In Himachal Pradesh, the few roads that exist were also built during former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure. Institutions like AIIMS, IIIT, and others of global standards have been established in our state now," she said.

Ranaut also proudly highlighted the achievements of her state, saying, "Our Himachal Pradesh is open-defecation free and every household has gas connections." She also called for the development of an international airport in Mandi, emphasising its potential to boost tourism.