Ranchi airport observes 'Yatri Seva Diwas'

Ranchi, Sep 17 (PTI) The Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi on Wednesday celebrated ‘Yatri Seva Diwas’ to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday by welcoming passengers with rose buds.

To add a cultural touch, Jharkhand’s folk dances were performed by local artistes, an airport official said.

"Under the direction of the ministry of civil aviation, the airport authorities organised a series of events, including welcoming passengers with rose buds and applying 'tilak' on their foreheads to mark the 'Yatri Seva Diwas'. Folk dances were performed by the local artistes", they said.

As many as 25 saplings were planted on the premises as part of 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiative to promote environmental conservation.

A blood donation camp was inaugurated by airport director RR Maurya for the staff and volunteers.

A free health check-up camp was also organised for passengers, the officials added.

To raise awareness about the aviation industry among the youth, the airport hosted an airport familiarisation programme and a career guidance session for intermediate students, focusing on job opportunities in the civil aviation sector.

A quiz and painting competition on themes related to aviation were also conducted for school students.