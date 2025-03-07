Ranchi ashram double murder: Even priests not safe in J'khand, claims BJP MLA in assembly

Ranchi, Mar 7 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP legislator Naveen Jaiswal on Friday raised Ranchi's recent double-murder case in the assembly and alleged that even 'sadhus' (priests) are not safe in Jharkhand.

The government assured him that stern action would be taken against the persons involved in the crime.

Two persons - the priest Mukesh Shah and one Rajendra Yadav - were shot dead by some assailants at Anand Marg Ashram in Ranchi's Chanho block on Wednesday night.

The Hatia MLA said assailants entered the Ashram and shot the two dead.

"It couldn't be a mere case of loot as there is not much wealth in the ashram. The motive is something else. Even sadhus are not safe in Jharkhand but the government is silent," Jaiswal said.

Replying to the BJP MLA, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radha Krishna Kishore said that the incident was unfortunate.

He informed the House that the police took quick action and arrested four people in connection with the double murder.

"Two other accused are still absconding. I will take more information from the Ranchi SSP in this case. Strict action will be taken against those involved in this case," Kishore said.

The police on Thursday said that preliminary investigations indicated that theft was the main motive behind the crime.

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi also criticised the incident.

"Keeping ashrams and religious places safe should be the primary responsibility of the government, but this incident has made it clear that law and order have collapsed. The criminals not only looted the ashram after entering it, but also murdered a sadhu and a villager and fled. There are continuous attacks on religious places in Jharkhand, but the government has failed to stop these incidents," Marandi posted on X.

Prior to this, Congress MLA Rameshwar Oraon drew the attention of the House regarding tribal people's protest over an under-construction flyover at Ranchi's Siram Toli locality, which is allegedly being constructed adjacent to a Sarna Sthal, a tribal religious place.

Kishore urged the Speaker to set up a team of members to evaluate the demand of the agitators.

A large number of people formed a human chain in Ranchi, demanding removal of a ramp of the under-construction flyover adjacent to the Sarna Sthal. PTI SAN NN