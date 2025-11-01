Ranchi businessman shoots self in suicide attempt with licensed pistol

Ranchi, Nov 1 (PTI) A city-based businessman was critically injured after he tried to end his life by shooting himself with his licensed pistol here on Saturday, police said.

He was admitted to a hospital where his condition was stated to be serious.

The incident took place within Pundag police station limits.

SP City Paras Rana said, "The incident occurred this afternoon. The victim has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment." He said police have recovered the victim's licensed pistol. The case is being investigated, and further details are awaited. PTI RPS RPS MNB