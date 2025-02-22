Ranchi cancer hospital organises awareness event to promote early detection

Ranchi, Feb 22 (PTI) Ranchi Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (RCHRC), set up by the Tata Cancer Care Foundation, on Saturday organised a community engagement and awareness event, under the theme ‘Cancer Se Jeetna Sambhav Hai.’ As part of RCHRC's community-focused efforts, the event was aimed at promoting cancer awareness and early detection.

The event commenced with a motorcycle rally, where over 500 participants, including doctors, cancer patients, caregivers, and community members, covered an 8km stretch from Morabadi Grounds to RCHRC.

RCHRC also conducted a free screening camp.

Dr. Chandra Kishore Shahi, director-in-chief, health services, government of Jharkhand, said, "Cancer is not just a medical challenge—it is an emotional, social, and financial battle that affects entire families. Events like these play a crucial role in spreading awareness, encouraging early detection, and fostering a strong support system for patients and caregivers. Together, through education, advocacy, and compassion, we can make a difference and bring hope to those fighting this disease." Dr. (Colonel) Madan Mohan Pandey, director of medical services, RCHRC, said, "Early detection and timely intervention are critical in improving cancer outcomes, and initiatives like this help bridge the gap between medical expertise and community awareness." PTI SAN MNB