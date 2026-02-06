Ranchi Civil Court receives bomb threat email, turns out to be hoax

Ranchi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Ranchi Civil Court on Friday received an email threatening to explode a bomb on the premises, which, however, later turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found, police said.

The bomb threat was received in the official email id of the Ranchi Civil Court.

Kotwali DSP Prakash Soy said police have taken serious cognisance of the email and launched an investigation.

"So far, nothing suspicious has been found during the search. However, security arrangements have been beefed up," he said.

Ganesh Pan, a member of the bomb disposal squad, said, "A detailed search was conducted on the premises, but nothing suspicious was found." PTI RPS RPS ACD