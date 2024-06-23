Ranchi Cong workers burn effigy of Union education minister over NEET ‘irregularities’

Ranchi, Jun 23 (PTI) Congress workers on Sunday burnt an effigy of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in protest against alleged irregularities in NEET and demanded his resignation.

Led by state Congress president Rajesh Thakur, the party workers gathered at Ranchi's Albert Ekka Chowk and burnt the effigy amid slogans against the BJP government at the Centre.

Speaking to reporters, Thakur said, "We demand resignation of the Union Education Minister and cancellation of NEET 2024." He criticised the Centre for cancelling many exams but not NEET-UG, alleging that this decision was influenced by BJP leaders.

"They are not cancelling this examination because of involvement of several BJP leaders," he alleged.

The NEET-UG exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5, saw participation from approximately 24 lakh candidates, with results announced on June 4.

Allegations of irregularities, including question paper leaks, prompted investigations in various locations such as Hazaribag and Ranchi. Bihar Police detained six persons from Jharkhand's Deoghar district in connection with these allegations on Friday night. PTI SAN SAN MNB