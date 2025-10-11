Ranchi DC tells DTO to investigate video of minister's son standing on sunroof of moving SUV

Ranchi, Oct 11 (PTI) Ranchi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manjunath Bhajantri on Saturday directed District Transport Officer (DTO) to investigate a purported video of Jharkhand Health minister Irfan Ansari's son, in which he is seen standing on the sunroof of a moving SUV, an official said.

The DC directed the DTO to investigate the video and take necessary action, as the act shows violation of several traffic rules, the official added.

A short video allegedly showing Krish Ansari went viral on social media, depicting him waving while standing through the sunroof of a moving SUV, with several cars racing back and forth.

"We have received the order to probe the video. After the investigation, we will determine the appropriate action," said Ranchi DTO Akhilesh Kumar.

He added that they are trying to ascertain the location where the video was recorded.

In July, a video showing Ansari's son allegedly inspecting the government-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi sparked a major political controversy. PTI SAN SAN RG