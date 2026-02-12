Ranchi district collectorate receives bomb threat email, search operations underway

Ranchi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Ranchi district collectorate received an email on Thursday threatening to blow up the premises, officials said.

The threat was sent to the deputy commissioner's official email ID, they said.

"Investigation is underway. Nothing suspicious was found so far," Ranchi sub-divisional officer (SDO) Utkarsh Kumar told PTI.

A bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) has been deployed, and a search operation is being conducted across the premises, a police official said.

The cyber cell team has also been activated to ascertain the source of the email, he added.

On February 6, the Ranchi Civil Court received a similar threat via email, which later turned out to be a hoax after a search operation found nothing suspicious, officials added. PTI SAN SAN MNB