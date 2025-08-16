Ranchi man detained for attempting to climb Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri

Puri: A man from Jharkhand’s Ranchi has been detained for attempting to climb the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri on Saturday, police said.

The man, identified as Pancham Mahot, had already climbed around 5-7 feet on the south side of the 12th-century shrine when personnel of the Shree Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) stopped him, they said.

He is being questioned at the Singhadwara police station at present.

The man appears to be mentally unstable, as per preliminary investigation, a police officer said.

Earlier, a person from Odisha’s Ganjam district had climbed the temple a few days ago, sparking security concerns. On August 13, a man had written "threatening messages" on the walls of the Budhi Maa Thakurani temple along the Heritage Corridor of Puri, police said.