Ranchi-Patna highway blocked for hours after truck overturns

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Mar 7 (PTI) Traffic on the busy Ranchi-Patna National Highway was disrupted for nearly four hours on Saturday after a truck overturned in the accident-prone Chutupalu Valley within Ramgarh police station limits, an official said.

Ramgarh OC Naveen Prakash Pandey told PTI that the truck, which was moving at a high speed from Ranchi towards Ramgarh, overturned in the valley.

"Police, administration and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials went to the spot and started rescue operations. After nearly four hours, two lanes of the highway were reopened for traffic," he said.

Hundreds of vehicles on both sides of the highway were stranded over a stretch of nearly 15 km.

The police official added that there were no casualties, with the driver and co-driver sustaining only minor injuries.

The 12 km-long Chutupalu Valley has become an accident-prone zone, with several black spots despite efforts by the NHAI and local administration to prevent accidents, the official said. PTI CORR ANB MNB