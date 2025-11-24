Ranchi police arrest 10 men, seize drugs worth Rs 21.50 lakh

Ranchi, Nov 24 (PTI) Ranchi police arrested 10 men and seized drugs worth Rs 21.50 lakh from their possession, officials said on Monday.

According to police, multiple raids were carried out in Kanke and Bariyatu police station areas following tip-offs that peddlers were involved in selling, buying, and supplying drugs and narcotics.

Praveen Pushkar, SP Rural, said, "We arrested 10 persons in multiple raids in the areas of both police stations and seized 2.5 kg of cannabis, 205 grams of brown sugar, 20 bottles of banned cough syrup and Rs. 2,41,630 in cash.

All the arrested have been sent to jail, and FIRs have been registered at the respective police stations under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, police said. PTI RPS RPS MNB