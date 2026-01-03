Ranchi Police arrests 416 people for various crimes in 2025: Report

Ranchi, Jan 3 (PTI) Ranchi District Police had arrested 416 people in connection with various crimes in 2025, an officer said on Saturday.

Of the 416 arrested people, 17 were apprehended in Naxalite-related cases, he said.

The police also seized 134 arms, including 27 pistols and 362 cartridges in 2025 in Ranchi district, the officer said.

The Ranchi district police released its "achievement" report on Friday evening, which stated that a total of 2,648 crimes—comprising organised crime, arms and ammunition cases, vehicle thefts, snatching, and robbery—were reported in 2025.

SP (City) Paras Rana said, "Ranchi police will continue its concrete actions against criminals. Miscreants will not be tolerated at any cost. I also urge people to provide precise intelligence to the police. They need not hesitate to provide any tip-off about criminals." The report further said that the police recovered 70 mobile phones, 24 vehicles (including 20 motorcycles), and Rs 17.60 lakh in cash.