Ranchi police busts inter-district gang for theft of solar batteries; five held

Ranchi, Sep 29 (PTI) Jharkhand Police has busted an inter-district gang allegedly involved in stealing solar batteries from BSNL towers and school premises, and arrested five persons, officials said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Munnawar Alam, Md Jamal, Md Hussain Ansari, Ritesh Kumar, and Firoz Malik.

While the first four hail from various parts of Ramgarh district, Malik is a native of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, but currently resides in Hazaribag, police said.

SP (rural) Praveen Pushkar said, "Jamal headed the gang. They sold batteries in a scrap shop run by Firoz Malik in Hazaribag. Firoz transported these batteries to Gaziabad to his brother, who further sold them at a higher price. They stole solar batteries worth Rs 10 lakh so far." Alam and Jamal were wanted in many cases of theft in Ramgarh and Hazaribag districts.