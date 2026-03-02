Ranchi police busts sex racket, 8 arrested

Ranchi (Jharkhand) Mar 2, (PTI) Ranchi Police has busted a sex racket and arrested eight persons during a raid at a hotel near the city railway station, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The raid was conducted at the hotel within Chutia police station limits on Sunday night following a tip-off received by SSP Rakesh Ranjan, he said.

City SP Paras Rana said, "We have arrested eight persons, including five women, four of whom are from West Bengal. They were apprehended during a raid at a hotel near Ranchi railway station, following information that some people were operating a sex racket." Among the five women arrested, three are from Kolkata and one from Siliguri, while the fifth, alleged to be the kingpin of the racket, hails from the Argora police station area in Ranchi, Rana told PTI.

The Ranchi-based woman had earlier been in jail for 25 days, the SP said.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly running a sex racket.

An FIR has been lodged at Chutia police station, and all the accused have been sent to judicial custody, he added. PTI RPS RPS MNB