Ranchi Police identify two traffic personnel seen in bribery video after Jharkhand CM’s post

Ranchi, Dec 22 (PTI) Ranchi Police has identified two traffic police personnel allegedly seen accepting bribes from traffic violators in a video that surfaced on social media and was reposted by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday evening, officials said.

The video, purportedly shot at Tatisilway Bank More, was first shared on social media by one Dineshwar Patel, who claimed to be a social worker from Hazaribag.

It was later reposted by state transport minister and JMM leader Deepak Birua, tagging the chief minister and Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri.

In his post, Birua said such acts of corruption by government employees tarnish the image of the state.

In a sarcastic remark, he suggested that the officials may not be able to support their families on their salaries, forcing them to indulge in corruption, and urged the police to "teach the guilty cops not to seek alms wearing government uniforms." Ranchi City SP Ajit Kumar told PTI that the two traffic policemen have been identified and necessary actions against them will be initiated as per law.