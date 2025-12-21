Ranchi Police returns 25 recovered mobile phones to owners

Ranchi, Dec 21 (PTI) Ranchi Police on Sunday returned 25 recovered mobile phones to their rightful owners, officials said.

In all, 50 devices were recovered from different areas under the jurisdiction of Jagannathpur police station during a special drive called ‘Operation Muskan’.

The devices had reportedly been lost or stolen, a senior police official said.

SP City Paras Rana told PTI that over the past two months, 50 mobile phones that had either been lost or stolen were recovered during a special drive under the aegis of ‘Operation Muskan’.

"On Sunday, we returned 25 devices to their rightful owners after obtaining location information through technical analysis and verifying documents," he said.

Jagannathpur OC Digvijay Singh said the remaining devices will soon be returned to their rightful owners.