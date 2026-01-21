Ranchi police returns 93 recovered mobile phones to owners

Ranchi, Jan 21 (PTI) Ranchi Police on Wednesday returned 93 recovered mobile phones to their rightful owners, officials said.

The devices were recovered from different police stations during a special drive titled ‘Operation Muskan’.

SP City Paras Rana said, "We have recovered 93 mobile phones from the city and rural areas. These devices were either lost or stolen. After verifying the IMEI numbers and other details of the registered cases by the complainants, police are returning them to their rightful owners." Police recovered these devices because the complainants had timely reported the cases on the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal. In addition, many of the devices were recovered through the ‘Find My Device’ process, he said.

SP Rural Praveen Pushkar said, "Out of the 93 devices, 42 were recovered from rural areas and 51 in the city." PTI RPS RPS MNB