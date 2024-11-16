Ranchi: Polytechnic student injured in group clash dies

Ranchi, Nov 16 (PTI) A student of a polytechnic college in Ranchi's Mesra area, who was injured in an alleged group clash, succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Saturday, police said.

Advertisment

The clash between two student groups occurred on Friday night, leaving the student severely injured.

The deceased, identified as Raja Paswan, passed away while undergoing treatment at Ranchi's RIMS, according to DSP (Sadar) Sanjeev Besra.

He added that the BIT police station in-charge is investigating the incident and efforts are underway to identify those involved. PTI SAN SAN MNB