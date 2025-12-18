Ranchi to get 25 ‘smart traffic booths’ with modern toilets, seating area for personnel

Ranchi, Dec 18 (PTI) At least 25 ‘smart booths’ equipped with seating areas and modern toilet facilities will soon come up at major traffic posts in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi, a senior official said on Thursday.

One such booth has already been constructed at Sujata Chowk in the heart of the city and it will be inaugurated soon, the official said.

The booths are aimed at providing protection to on-duty traffic personnel from adverse weather conditions, besides seating and dining space, along with separate washrooms for male and female staff.

“These booths will have proper seating arrangements and toilet facilities, especially for women personnel, who often face difficulties during long duty hours,” SP (Traffic) Rakesh Singh told PTI.

He said around 500 female constables are currently deployed in traffic management in Ranchi.

“They earlier had to search for toilet facilities during duty hours. The smart booths will address this long-standing problem,” he said.

In the first phase, 10 locations have been identified for the construction of ‘smart traffic booths’, of which the one at Sujata Chowk is ready and work on the remaining nine is underway.

The target is to set up such booths at 25 locations across the city, Singh said.

The cost of setting up each booth ranges between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7 lakh.

The construction is being undertaken by Indian Oil Corporation under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. PTI RPS RBT