Ranchi to host defence exposition 'EASTTECH 2025' from Sep 17-19

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Jharkhand capital Ranchi will host a defence exposition 'EASTTECH 2025' from September 17-19, according to officials.

It marks a key step towards defence self-reliance and industrial growth in eastern India, they said on Saturday.

"Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri @SethSanjayMP announced Jharkhand’s first-ever defence expo #EASTTECH2025, scheduled to be held in Ranchi from 17–19 Sept 2025," the defence ministry said in a post on X.

With over 200 companies and more than 50 MSME sectors participating, "the expo will boost startups, innovation & local industry," it said.

PTI KND RHL