Ranchi traffic curbs, diversions announced ahead of Chhath Puja celebrations

Ranchi, Oct 22 (PTI) Ranchi traffic administration on Wednesday announced route diversions and restrictions on vehicle movements in the city ahead of Chhath Puja celebrations starting October 27, officials said.

According to officials, traffic diversions will remain in effect from 8 am on October 27 till the conclusion of festivities on October 28.

Entry of heavy vehicles into the city will be restricted from 8 am to 11 pm on October 27. On October 28, the restrictions will be in place from 2 am to 10 am, during which heavy vehicles will be routed through the Ring Road. Usual no-entry rules will continue to apply, they added.

According to officials, movement of small goods vehicles would be restricted from 2 pm to 8 pm on October 27. Between 3 pm and 8 pm on that day, movement of autorickshaws and electric rickshaws would be restricted from Chandni Chowk in Kanke to Ram Mandir.

In addition, vehicle movement will be restricted from Firayalal toward Chadri Pond and from Jail Chowk toward Firayalal.

At least 13 parking spots have been identified for the convenience of devotees, including Nagababa Khatal, the vegetable market parking, CMPDI, Gandhinagar, Rock Garden, Shalimar Bazar and Shaheed Maidan, officials said. PTI RPS RPS MNB