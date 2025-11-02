Ranchi traffic curbs, diversions announced for 'Guru Nanak Jayanti Shobha Yatra'

Ranchi, Nov 2 (PTI) The Ranchi Traffic Police has announced route diversions and restrictions on vehicle movements in the city on November 3 for the Guru Nanak Jayanti Satsang Shobha Yatra.

Traffic diversions will remain in effect from 8 am on November 3. Entry of heavy vehicles into the city will be restricted from 8 am to 12 pm, during which heavy vehicles will be routed through the Ring Road. Usual no-entry rules will continue to apply, officials said.

According to the officials, movement of small goods vehicles will be restricted from 3 pm to 12 pm, during which movement of all types of vehicles will be restricted on the route from Radium Chowk to Shaheed Chowk, and from Sarjana Chowk to Sujata Chowk.

Apart from this, movement of all types of vehicles will be restricted from 2 pm until the conclusion of the Satsang Shobha Yatra on the route from Piska More to Metro Gali Road, and from Durga Mandir on Ratu Road to Shaheed Chowk.

No vehicles will be allowed to move between Sujata Chowk and Guru Nanak Public School compound until 5 pm.

The traffic police has also urged the public to avoid travelling from 2 pm, until the conclusion of the Shobha Yatra through the Shobha Yatra route, Birla Maidan, Metro Gali Road, Durga Mandir Road, New Market Chowk, Kishore Yadav Chowk, Mahavir Chowk, Shaheed Chowk, Firayalal Chowk, Sarjana Chowk, Kali Mandir Chowk, Wool House Cutting, Urdu Library Cutting, Ratan PD, and Sujata Chowk. PTI RPS RPS RG