Ranchi: Youth hangs self, mother and sister survive after suicide bid

Ranchi, Feb 2 (PTI) A youth died by suicide while his mother and minor sister, who also tried to end their lives, are undergoing treatment at a hospital here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Kadru New AG Colony within the jurisdiction of Argora police station.

The deceased, Mihir Akhori, was 24 years old, while his mother, Sneha Akhori (50), and minor sister are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, police said.

Anil Tiwari, officer in-charge of Argora police station, said, "The incident was reported between 2 pm and 3 pm. While the woman and her daughter attempted suicide by consuming some medicines, the youth hanged himself." He said that according to initial investigation, it appears the family had some financial issues.