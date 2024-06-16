Ranchi YSS celebrates International Day of Yoga

Ranchi, Jun 16 (PTI) A special yoga meditation session was organized at Yogada Satsanga Society of India (YSS) ashram here on Sunday to celebrate the 10th International Day of Yoga, which is observed on June 21 every year.

Over 450 persons including many first-time visitors participated in the special programme at the ashram where the basics of yoga meditation were introduced.

Speaking on the theme "Finding Balance and Calmness through Yoga-Meditation", senior YSS sannyasi Swami Ishwarananda Giri encouraged truth-seekers to explore the inner tranquillity that resides within each person.

Offering the newcomers a taste of the peace, Giri led them into a guided meditation session which included the practice of the correct posture, preliminary breathing exercises, an affirmation, and visualisation.

The International Day of Yoga programme began with an introduction to Paramahansa Yogananda, the founder of YSS and known as the father of yoga in the West.

Yogananda, renowned for his acclaimed book 'Autobiography of a Yogi', has a following that includes notable figures such as entrepreneur Steve Jobs, cricketer Ravi Shastri, and actor Rajnikanth.

Established in 1917, YSS is known not only for spreading spiritual lessons, but also for its social services.

In 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. PTI SAN RG