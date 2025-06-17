Ranchi's Birsa Zoo welcomes lions, crocodiles

Ranchi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, popularly known as the Birsa Zoo, in Ranchi welcomed a pair of Asiatic lions and crocodiles, a statement said on Tuesday.

The lions and the crocodiles were brought from the Nandanvan Zoo and Safari in Naya Raipur as part of an animal exchange programme, it said.

The 14-year-old lion has been named Abhay, while the four-year-old lioness is named Shabri, it added.

The pair of crocodiles is about four years old, the statement said.

"The zoo was left with only one hybrid lion, Shashank, after the death of two Asiatic lions, Jaya and Biru, and one hybrid lioness, Priyanka, in recent months," the statement said.

"In response to high demand from visitors, the zoo management made efforts to bring a pair of Asiatic lions to the park," it said.

The animals were released into their enclosures in the presence of Forest Secretary Aboobacker Siddique and other senior officials. PTI SAN SAN SOM