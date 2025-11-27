Ranchi’s Birsa zoo welcomes wild dogs, monitor lizard, black swans

Ranchi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, popularly known as Birsa Zoo, on Thursday welcomed a host of new animals including wild dogs (dhole), black swans, grey pelicans, monitor lizards, Alexandrine parakeets, and barn owls, officials said.

The animals were brought from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam as part of an animal exchange programme, the zoo said.

In return, a Himalayan black bear, spotted dove, silver pheasant, and gharial were sent from Birsa Zoo to Visakhapatnam.

"The arrival of new species in the zoo is important for biodiversity conservation. The objective of this animal exchange programme is to increase species diversity, strengthen genetic balance, and ensure scientific cooperation in the conservation of endangered species," zoo director Jabbar Singh said in the statement.

Such collaborative programmes help make an effective contribution towards research, conservation, and management among various biological parks in the country, he added.