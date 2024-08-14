Ranchi’s Morabadi ground decked up for I-Day celebrations amid tight security

Ranchi, Aug 14 (PTI) Tight security arrangements are in place at Morabadi Ground here which has been decked up for Independence Day celebrations, an official said on Wednesday.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will hoist the national flag at the ground, while Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will lead the celebrations in Dumka.

Security has been enhanced across the state, with all districts on high alert, a senior police official said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta assured that preparations for August 15 are foolproof.

"Every district is on alert. Our operations against Maoists, particularly in Saranda and other areas, have been ongoing. We are also focusing on splinter groups, especially in the tri-junction of Chatra, Hazaribag, and Latehar, where recent incidents of arson occurred. Overall, preparations are good," he added.

Police will maintain strict vigil at the Morabadi Ground with the help of CCTV and drone cameras. SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha emphasised that all visitors will undergo thorough security checks to ensure that no unauthorised people enter the venue.

A full-dress rehearsal for the main state function was conducted at the ground on Tuesday.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha confirmed that all administrative and police officers have been briefed on their roles and responsibilities.

The parade will feature contingents from CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, Bihar Police, Jharkhand Jaguar, Jharkhand Armed Police, Ranchi Police, Home Guard, and NCC, according to an official statement. PTI SAN SAN MNB