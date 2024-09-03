Ranchi's private schools to remain closed on Wednesday as buses taken for govt event

Ranchi, Sep 3 (PTI) A majority of the private schools in Ranchi will be closed on Wednesday as the administration has taken their buses for a government function, authorities said on Tuesday.

This will be the third time in a fortnight when schools will be impacted by events, the other two being Bharat Bandh on August 21 and a BJYM rally on August 23.

The Ranchi district administration, in a statement, said it requires at least 2,000 buses to bring people from different blocks of the district for the event.

In a notice to the principals of private schools and bus owners, the administration urged them to deposit their buses at the district transport office.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will on Wednesday transfer the first instalment to the accounts of around three lakh beneficiaries under his government's flagship scheme -- Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana (JMMSY) -- in the state's South Chotanagpur division.

Lakhs of beneficiaries from Ranchi, Simdega, Gumla, Khunti and Lohardaga districts will participate in the programme at Training Ground, Khojatoli, Namkum, where sitting arrangements have been made for the beneficiaries, an official statement said.

According to a notice sent by a private school to students, all classes will remain suspended on Wednesday due to non-availability of buses.

"All the buses will be taken for the government's Maiya Samman Yojana," it stated.

On August 21, schools remained closed due to a Bharat Bandh call given by various organisations against the Supreme Court's August 1 decision on the issue of SC-ST reservation.

Several schools also remained closed on August 23 due to 'Akrosh Rally' of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

Meanwhile, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rahul Kumar Sinha, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha and other officials visited the venue of the event on Tuesday to take stock of the preparations, the release said.

In a bid to ensure smooth traffic movement, traffic routes have been diverted in many places. Besides, entry of vehicles, excluding those meant for the event, to the venue route has been prohibited from 8 am to 8 pm on Wednesday, it stated.

A large number of government schools in Ranchi don't have their own buses. PTI SAN SAN ACD