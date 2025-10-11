Ranchi's three major bus terminals to be revamped at Rs 48.72 cr

Ranchi, Oct 11 (PTI) The three major bus terminals in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi will be revamped in accordance with national standards at a cost of Rs 48.72 crore, an official said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren directed the modernisation, renovation, and restoration of the ITI bus stand, government bus depot, and Birsa Munda bus terminal at Khadgarha, he added.

"On the direction of the chief minister, state Urban Development and Housing Minister Sudivya Kumar approved Rs 24.77 crore for ITI bus stand, Rs 20.19 crore for government bus depot and Rs 3.76 crore for Birsa Munda bus terminal," an official statement said.

The ITI bus stand will be developed with state-of-the-art facilities over a three-acre area, featuring a terminal building with a 2,330-square-metre ground floor and an 880-square-metre first floor.

"Facilities will include a driver's canteen, maintenance shed, guard room, sliding entry gate, waiting area, parking for cars, autos, and e-rickshaws. The first floor will house a restaurant, administrative building, ticket counter, dormitory, guest rooms with lockers, and landscaping for greenery. The terminal will ensure the operation of 416 buses daily," the release said.

The government bus depot, which was inaugurated in 1970, is in a dilapidated state now. The government has decided to reconstruct the depot in accordance with Indian Road Congress standards, it said.

"The new building will feature a 1,771-square-metre ground floor and an 845-square-metre first floor with modern facilities. Amenities will include a guard room, maintenance area, dormitory, waiting area, food kiosk, shaded bus bays, sliding gate, and parking for cars and autos. Eight bus bays will facilitate the daily operation of approximately 512 buses," it added.

Similarly, the Birsa Munda bus terminal at Khadgarha will be renovated by retaining the existing structure.

"Spread over 11.6 acres, the complex will include 31 bus bays, parking for 89 buses and 70 cars, smart sheds, a 50-bed dormitory, restrooms, bathrooms, a guesthouse, high-mast lighting, a boundary wall, and special arrangements for women's safety. The campus will also undergo landscaping and beautification," the release added. PTI SAN SAN ACD