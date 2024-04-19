Rane files nomination from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg; cites PM's call of 'abki baar 400 paar'

Ratnagiri, Apr 19 (PTI) Union Minister Narayan Rane on Friday filed his nomination from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra's Konkan region and urged supporters to ensure they contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call of winning more than 400 seats.

Rane, a senior BJP leader and former chief minister, is making his Lok Sabha poll debut. He was accompanied by Shiv Sena ministers Deepak Kesarkar and Uday Samant as well as Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

It is PM Modi's guarantee that all the development seen in the past 10 years was just a "trailer", while the entire film was yet to come ("picture abhi baaki hain"), Sawant said.

"We have to implement UCC (Uniform Civil Code) and One Nation One Election," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Rane said Modi's hattrick of victories will ensure eradication of poverty in the country and also make it fully self reliant.

"Modiji has given a call that BJP and its allies must win over 400 Lok Sabha seats in order to make India a developed country," Rane said.

The Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat was a bone of contention between ruling allies BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena as both parties were keen to contest.

However, on Thursday, the seat was allotted to the Bharatiya Janata Party. PTI PR BNM