Rane hints at retirement in emotional speech at public felicitation event in home turf Sindhudurg

Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Narayan Rane on Sunday dropped retirement hints by claiming he had now "decided to sit at home" and look after his family's business interests.

The 73-year-old former Maharashtra chief minister also said politics today was marked by conspiracies, which reinforced his resolve to withdraw from active public life.

"Now I have decided to sit at home. I will tell my two sons to live a content life. After me, developmental politics will be carried forward by (Shiv Sena) Nilesh and (state minister) Nitesh. When they call, respond to them," Rane told party workers at a public felicitation held in Sindhudurg, 450 kilometres from here.

The veteran leader said advancing age and exhaustion had prompted the decision, adding that with both his sons well settled in politics, someone needed to focus on the family's business interests.

Speaking emotionally, Rane urged workers to nurture good work and remain committed to public service.

Recalling his long political journey, Rane said he still lived a simple life and believed humanity was his true religion.

He said he had faced obstacles and difficulties in the past and continued to do so even now, but chose not to speak about those who worked against him.

Addressing Mahayuti workers, Rane asked them to stay united and warned against indulging in politics for money, saying such gains do not last.

He also cautioned against hatred in politics and appealed to party workers to prioritise the organisation over personal interests.

Rane said he had been overwhelmed by the love of people of Sindhudurg after winning the Lok Sabha election and asserted that his contribution to the district's development stood unmatched.

He dared critics to point out any leader before or after who had done comparable work.

Rane was chief minister in 1999 when he was with the undivided Shiv Sena. He was also minister several times after he switched over to the Congress. He later joined the BJP and was a Union minister between 2021 and 2024. He won the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg. PTI ND BNM