Rane slams Uddhav, Aaditya for targeting PM Modi, Amit Shah; warns of 'serious consequences'

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) BJP leader Narayan Rane on Tuesday warned that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, his MLA son Aaditya and party leader Sanjay Raut would face "serious consequences" if they continue to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah.

Addressing a press conference here, Rane also accused the Thackerays of indulging in corruption.

"Let me make it clear - if Uddhav, Aaditya and Sanjay Raut continue to criticise our leaders, we will take severe action," the former Union minister said.

"Raut should be careful before making any comments against PM Modi and Shah. We are not going to tolerate this anymore," he said.

Rane also accused Uddhav Thackeray of relinquishing his responsibilities as chief minister during the coronavirus pandemic.

"He was the state CM when the pandemic was at its peak. But he conveniently forgot his duties," the BJP Lok Sabha member alleged.

Rane's remarks came a day after heavy rains lashed Mumbai, severely affecting public transport and flooding several metro stations, including one recently inaugurated. Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, targeted the government over the waterlogging and questioned the quality of infrastructure projects.

Aaditya even claimed that funds used for luring corporators could have been used to mitigate the woes of Mumbai citizens.

Operations on the Metro Line 3 between Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli were suspended on Monday after the first monsoon showers in Mumbai inundated an underground station. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) was forced to suspend the operations after flooding was reported at the underground Acharya Atre Chowk station.

Responding to the criticism, Rane questioned the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s record during previous instances of heavy rainfall.

"Mumbai is known for intense rains in July and August. How many people received help from Uddhav Thackeray when the city was hit? Not a single person. I remind them that despite the July 26, 2005 deluge wherein Mumbai received 944 mm rainfall in a single day, the city did not collapse. Still they continue to make false claims about Mumbai collapsing," he said.

Slamming Raut, the former chief minister said, "He talks too much. He was not even in Shiv Sena during the early days. He was with Lokprabha (a Marathi magazine), criticising Balasaheb (Thackeray). Now he addresses the press every morning." Accusing the Thackerays of being deeply involved in corruption, Rane added, "Corruption is in their blood. What income did Uddhav and Aaditya have before 1985? Let them show their financial statements." PTI ND NP