Rane won Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg using 'unfair means', hold repoll: Sena (UBT) nominee to EC

Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut, who lost the Lok Sabha polls from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, on Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking repoll in the constituency, alleging winning candidate Narayan Rane of the BJP emerged victorious by resorting to "corrupt and illegal practices".

A notice to the poll panel sent by Raut's lawyer Asim Sarode alleged there was "huge manipulation, unfair/corrupt practices" by Rane, a former Union minister. It sought a reply from the ECI in the next seven days over the alleged malpractices.

A former chief minister, Rane defeated Raut by a margin of 47,858 votes, enabling the BJP to win the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat in the coastal Konkan region for the first time.

"Our client Vinayak Raut is determined to fight for justice and get the election of Narayan Rane cancelled who adopted corrupt and illegal practices which are detrimental to the constitutional intent of free and fair elections," the notice maintained.

It claimed BJP workers were canvassing for Rane well after the campaigning officially ended in the constituency which voted on May 7. The campaigning ended at 5 pm on May 5.

"Our client (Raut) has videos in which it can be seen that Narayan Rane's workers were trying to bribe and intimidate the voters of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg," the notice said.

It alleged the BJP leader's younger son and MLA Nitesh Rane had told village sarpanches in the constituency of allocating funds on the basis of votes cast in their favour. PTI PR RSY