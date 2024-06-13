Ranendra Pratap Swain appointed Pro-tem Speaker of Odisha assembluy

Bhubaneswar, Jun 13 (PTI) Odisha’s eight-time MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain was Thursday appointed as the Pro-tem Speaker of Odisha Assembly ahead of the regular Speaker elections on June 20, official sources said.

Swain, a former minister, will be administered oath by Governor Raghuvar Das on Friday in Raj Bhavan.

“The newly elected members of the assembly will be administered oath by the Pro-tem Speaker for two days on June 18 and 19,” the official said adding that the nomination for the Speaker election will be received at 11 am on June 19.

The election for the regular Speaker of the 17th Assembly will be held on June 20, he said.

Sources said senior BJP leader Surama Padhy is tipped as the next Speaker of the OLA.

The BJP formed the government in Odisha by securing 78 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly.

The BJD has got 51 seats while Congress secured 14 seats followed by Independents three and one seat by CPI(M).